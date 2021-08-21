Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $371,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $115.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70.

