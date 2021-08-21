Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.83. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

