Landbox Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $692,393.11 and $338,009.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00133904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00149762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,115.11 or 0.99817191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00924783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.89 or 0.06643406 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

