Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $825.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

