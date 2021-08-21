Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $359.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

