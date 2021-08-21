Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

