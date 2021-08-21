Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

