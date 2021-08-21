Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.