Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $766.06

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.06 ($10.01) and traded as high as GBX 793.85 ($10.37). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.30), with a volume of 134,122 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 766.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of £969.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

