Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.