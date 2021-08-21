Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.