Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,149,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,118 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.