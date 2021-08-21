Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 163,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

