LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $141.94 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.