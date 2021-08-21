LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $591,693. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,214. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

