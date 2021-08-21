Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

