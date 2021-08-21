Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
