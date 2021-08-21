Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
LILAK opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
