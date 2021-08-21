Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LILAK opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

