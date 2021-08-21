Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $400.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.