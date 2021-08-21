Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.