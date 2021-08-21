Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

