Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 249.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 214,730 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 862,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

