Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Linear has a market capitalization of $250.24 million and $48.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,229,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

