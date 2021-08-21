Lipe & Dalton Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.