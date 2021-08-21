Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.00. 65,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,536,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

