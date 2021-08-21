LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $111,700 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,221 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 467,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

