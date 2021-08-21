LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $111,700. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

