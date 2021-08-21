LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,487.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00384351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002826 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.