London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.1 days.

LDNXF opened at $110.05 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.36 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.