Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.