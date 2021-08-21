Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 1,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

