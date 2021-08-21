Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 323,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.33. 74,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $582.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Luxfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

