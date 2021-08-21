Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) & Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Financial Review

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma N/A N/A N/A Chimerix -3,035.43% -54.11% -45.80%

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Chimerix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chimerix $5.37 million 99.58 -$43.52 million ($0.70) -8.86

Lyell Immunopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimerix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyell Immunopharma and Chimerix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.43%. Chimerix has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.45%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Lyell Immunopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chimerix beats Lyell Immunopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845 for multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.