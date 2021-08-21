M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MHO. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MHO opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in M/I Homes by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2,887.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M/I Homes (MHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.