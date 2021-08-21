M Lynn Parrish Acquires 3,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTBI opened at $41.40 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

