Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE:M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

