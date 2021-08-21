Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55-23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.21 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on M shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

