Macy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 279,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 56,790 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.
In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.