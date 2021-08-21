Macy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 279,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 56,790 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

