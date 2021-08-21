Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

