Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.60% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

