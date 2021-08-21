MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $33.34 million and $753,434.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00151154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,328.60 or 0.99783742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00915194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.87 or 0.06658912 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

