Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

