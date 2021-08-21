Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

