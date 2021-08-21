Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.
NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
