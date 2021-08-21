MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $52.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE HZO opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

