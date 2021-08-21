Marita Zuraitis Sells 3,333 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

