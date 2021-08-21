Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marqeta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

MQ stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $12,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

