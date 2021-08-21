Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

