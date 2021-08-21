Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,736 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,416% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

