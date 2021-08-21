MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.48. 476,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

