McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

MCK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

