McPherson’s Limited (MCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.
McPherson’s Company Profile
